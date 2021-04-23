Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Raised by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

RVLV opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161,932 shares of company stock worth $83,434,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

