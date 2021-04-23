Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

