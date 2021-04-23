Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

ALLY stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,507,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

