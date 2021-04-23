Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

ALLY stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,507,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit