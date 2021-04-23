Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Raised by Truist Securiti

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,457.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,393.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

