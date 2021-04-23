Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

