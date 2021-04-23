Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.