Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Tariff

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit