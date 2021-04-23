QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.77.

QCOM opened at $132.97 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 13,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

