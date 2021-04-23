Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.89. 416,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

