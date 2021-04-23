Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down to $122.22

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.22, but opened at $103.80. Quidel shares last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 38,592 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.64.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

