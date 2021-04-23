Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.