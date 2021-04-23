RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

