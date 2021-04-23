Rally Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.44 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $109.17 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

