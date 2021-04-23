Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.52. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 66,481 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

