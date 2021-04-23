Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$458.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$465.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$443.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$302.33 and a 12-month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

