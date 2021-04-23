Raymond James Boosts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $22.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.