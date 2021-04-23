Raymond James Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

