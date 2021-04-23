Raymond James Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $68.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.
Shares of HZO opened at $50.41 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79.
In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
