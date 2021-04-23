Raymond James Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $68.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $50.41 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.