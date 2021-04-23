Raymond James Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $132.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

WCN opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

