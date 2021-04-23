Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

