RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Holdings Cut by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,860 shares during the quarter. RealPage comprises 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of RealPage worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.