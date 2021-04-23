Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

O opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

