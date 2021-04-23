Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $145.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 95.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 23.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

