Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.60, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $14,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

