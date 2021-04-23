Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $609,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

