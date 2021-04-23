Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $132.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.