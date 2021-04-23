Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

