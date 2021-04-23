Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

