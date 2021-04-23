Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

