Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 26th

Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s (NASDAQ:RTPYU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Reinvent Technology Partners Y had issued 85,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $850,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPYU opened at $10.26 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y comprises approximately 1.7% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

