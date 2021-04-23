Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE RS opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $159.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

