Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

