Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.63. 5,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,703. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.