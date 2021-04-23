Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.61. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,673. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

