Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $34.96

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $37.07. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $219,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,904 shares of company stock worth $1,767,752. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

