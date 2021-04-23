Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $34.96

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $37.07. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $219,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,904 shares of company stock worth $1,767,752. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit