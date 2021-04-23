Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.46 ($0.54) on Thursday, hitting €34.08 ($40.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,591,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.75.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.