Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the quarter. Repay makes up approximately 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

