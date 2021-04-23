Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $225.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $168.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.20.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $216.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Repligen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Repligen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.