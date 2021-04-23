Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 633,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

