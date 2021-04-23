Reviewing Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) & American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Amyris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Energy Partners and Amyris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amyris $152.56 million 27.30 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -5.60

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25%

Volatility and Risk

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Energy Partners and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Amyris 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amyris has a consensus target price of $17.87, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amyris is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Summary

Amyris beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

