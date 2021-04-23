Reviewing PROG (NYSE:PRG) & Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PROG alerts:

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triton International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PROG pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triton International pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Triton International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Triton International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PROG and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00

PROG presently has a consensus target price of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. Triton International has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Triton International.

Volatility & Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Triton International 22.11% 15.93% 3.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and Triton International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.74 $31.47 million $3.89 11.07 Triton International $1.35 billion 2.73 $352.69 million $4.57 11.95

Triton International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triton International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PROG beats Triton International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2020, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 7.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.