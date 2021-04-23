Reviewing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $38.50 million 0.83 $6.79 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.76 $19.61 million $0.82 17.99

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SilverSun Technologies and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.17%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -2.94% -2.16% -1.06% International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services; and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

