RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $308.55 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $165.84 and a twelve month high of $315.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

