RFG Advisory LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $99.50 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.07.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

