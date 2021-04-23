Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €117.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.22. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.