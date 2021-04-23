RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 0.9%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.52 ($18.26) and last traded at €15.52 ($18.26). 2,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.66 ($18.42).

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 776.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.05.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

