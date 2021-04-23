Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge Buys 5,000 Shares

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.