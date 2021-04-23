Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,536.67 ($72.34).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,005 ($78.46) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,692.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,461.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

