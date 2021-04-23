RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. RiT Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,280 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

RiT Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RITT)

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments.

