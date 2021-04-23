Rivetz Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Rivetz has a total market cap of $625,480.10 and $119.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

