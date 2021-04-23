Robert L. Salomon Sells 10,000 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BZH opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $610.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

